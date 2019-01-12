Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out with illness
Whiteside is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to illness.
Whiteside evidently picked up the sickness over the last day or so, as he looked logged 21 minutes in Thursday's matchup with Boston. This will be a big loss for the Heat, who will likely turn to Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk to pick up the slack at center in Whiteside's absence.
