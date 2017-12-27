Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 18 minutes in return
Whiteside finished with seven points 3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 107-89 victory over the Magic.
Whiteside returned from a 13 game absence, seeing limited court-time in the comfortable victory. He played with a large brace on his knee and appeared to be on a minutes restriction, although the nature of the scoreline could have contributed to his limited playing time. Unless we hear of any setbacks, it can be assumed he will look to increase his workload against the Nets on Friday.
