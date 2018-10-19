Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 28 minutes in victory

Whiteside tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 victory over Washington.

Whiteside was less impactful Thursday but still came within one point of another double-double. The largest takeaway from a performance like this is that he was able to see 28 minutes of court time despite the Wizards running with a number of smaller lineups. This bodes well for his long-term outlook and thus, his fantasy value moving forward.