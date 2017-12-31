Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 29 minutes in victory

Whiteside tallied 9 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 victory over Miami.

Whiteside looked good in a 117-11 victory, playing 29 minutes and hauling in 13 rebounds. Although his output is still not where owners would like it to be, the fact he played 29 minutes in the second game of a back-to-back set is a great sign. His minutes have increased in each of his three games since returning, and he will now get a few nights off before facing Andre Drummond and the Pistons on Wednesday. He could be looking at close to 30 minutes in that game barring any setbacks.