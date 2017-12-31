Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 29 minutes in victory
Whiteside tallied 9 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 victory over Miami.
Whiteside looked good in a 117-11 victory, playing 29 minutes and hauling in 13 rebounds. Although his output is still not where owners would like it to be, the fact he played 29 minutes in the second game of a back-to-back set is a great sign. His minutes have increased in each of his three games since returning, and he will now get a few nights off before facing Andre Drummond and the Pistons on Wednesday. He could be looking at close to 30 minutes in that game barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 18 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, hoping to return vs. Magic•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...