Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays just 21 minutes in victory

Whiteside had four points (2-6 FG), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 victory over the Hawks.

One night removed from seeing his playing time go back up to 28 minutes, Whiteside was benched down the stretch again, seeing just 21 minutes of game time. This was possibly due to the nature of the scoreline, however, Whiteside was outplayed by Kelly Olynyk once again and it is something to keep an eye on moving forward.