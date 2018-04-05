Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays just 21 minutes in victory
Whiteside had four points (2-6 FG), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 victory over the Hawks.
One night removed from seeing his playing time go back up to 28 minutes, Whiteside was benched down the stretch again, seeing just 21 minutes of game time. This was possibly due to the nature of the scoreline, however, Whiteside was outplayed by Kelly Olynyk once again and it is something to keep an eye on moving forward.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expresses frustration over playing time•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Re-joining starting five Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through practice Wednesday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...