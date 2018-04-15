Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays only 12 minutes in Game 1 loss
Whiteside produced two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 12 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Whiteside saw minimal playing time with Kelly Olynyk hot throughout the night and the Sixers playing a smaller lineup with Joel Embiid (orbital) still out of action. The enigmatic big man is sure to have a bigger role once Embiid returns to the lineup, but he could be largely neutralized again in Game 2 if Philadelphia holds him out again, therefore making him a risky DFS play.
