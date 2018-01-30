Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts 25 points, 14 boards in Monday's win
Whiteside went for 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Mavericks.
Whiteside did his damage in fairly limited minutes en route to his 18th double-double of 2017-18. This is pretty normal for Whiteside though, as he has only seen 30-plus minutes nine times through 32 appearances thus far this season.
