Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts 29 points, 11 boards in loss

Whiteside went for 29 points (14-19 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.

Whiteside had combined for just 29 points across the last four games combined, but he matched his season high scoring total in this one. The 29-year-old big man has accumulated 30 double-doubles across 53 appearances this season, this compared to 28 in 54 appearances in 2017-18. His career-best mark (58 in 77 games during 2016-17) is out of the question, but Whiteside remains a nightly double-double threat nonetheless.