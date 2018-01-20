Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double in loss to Nets

Whiteside totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the Nets.

Whiteside was a bit inefficient by his standards at the offensive end, but he led the team in scoring, shot attempts and makes. He also pulled down 13 boards for the second straight game and has now blocked at least four shots in five of his last seven games. Now fully healthy, Whiteside looks set to post big numbers in rebounds and blocks on a nightly basis to go along with the occasional big night on the offensive end.