Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double in return to lineup
Whiteside recorded 13 points (6-11 FG
Whiteside missed five straight games due to a bone bruise in his knee, but returned to play a solid dose of minutes and appears to have left the game healthy. While he's only played two games so far this season, the big man is off to a great start, shooting 58.6 percent from the field and hitting both of his three-point attempts, which could be a good sign for the expansion of his offensive game. As long as he is healthy, Whiteside will continue to be a threat to post a double-double whenever he steps on the court.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, intends to play•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Remains out Monday vs. T-Wolves•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out vs. Celtics•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.