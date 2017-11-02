Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double in return to lineup

Whiteside recorded 13 points (6-11 FG

Whiteside missed five straight games due to a bone bruise in his knee, but returned to play a solid dose of minutes and appears to have left the game healthy. While he's only played two games so far this season, the big man is off to a great start, shooting 58.6 percent from the field and hitting both of his three-point attempts, which could be a good sign for the expansion of his offensive game. As long as he is healthy, Whiteside will continue to be a threat to post a double-double whenever he steps on the court.