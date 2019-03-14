Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double off bench

Whiteside totaled 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes off the bench in the Heat's win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Whiteside came off the bench for the fifth straight game on Wednesday, posting a double-double in just 20 minutes of action. In those five starts, he's still managed to be productive, averaging 10.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 19.2 minutes. His decrease in minutes have driven his price down in daily formats, where he makes an excellent punt-play because of his double-double upside.