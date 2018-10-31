Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double Tuesday
Whiteside totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to the Hornets.
Tuesday marked Whiteside's fifth double-double through seven games, and he hasn't grabbed fewer than 10 rebounds in any contest. His minutes are fluctuating, as was expected, though he has yet to fall below 25 minutes in a given contest.
