Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts monster double-double
Whiteside posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds and four blocks across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 win over the Hornets.
After being ineffective and playing just 15 minutes in his first game back from the hip injury, Whiteside registered a huge game Wednesday night, highlighted by nine offensive rebounds. He should be back in the starting lineup before long as he works his way back to full health.
