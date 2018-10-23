Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Probable Wednesday

Whiteside (hip) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside was sidelined at Monday's practice with some sort of hip injury, but it looks like it was a minor one and his absence was likely precautionary. Expected the big man to be in the lineup and a full go Wednesday against New York.

