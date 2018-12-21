Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Pulls down 17 rebounds Thursday

Whiteside tallied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 victory over Houston.

Whiteside failed to record a block for the first time this season but added a game-high 17 rebounds in the victory. He and Clint Capela basically canceled each other out on the offensive end of the floor which limited the playing time of both players. Despite the ongoing free-throw concerns, Whiteside is having a nice season and as long as he can stay healthy, should be able to hang around top 70 value in standard formats.