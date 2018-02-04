Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Monday

The Heat are listing Whiteside (illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Whiteside played through the stomach flu Friday against the 76ers before sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set in Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons. It's unclear if Whiteside has made much notable progress in his recovery from the stomach bug since that time, but the Heat should have an update on his situation one way or the other following Monday's morning shootaround. If Whiteside can't play, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo could once again form the Heat's starting frontcourt tandem, with both players enjoying minutes boosts as a result.