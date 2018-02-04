Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Monday
The Heat are listing Whiteside (illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside played through the stomach flu Friday against the 76ers before sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set in Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons. It's unclear if Whiteside has made much notable progress in his recovery from the stomach bug since that time, but the Heat should have an update on his situation one way or the other following Monday's morning shootaround. If Whiteside can't play, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo could once again form the Heat's starting frontcourt tandem, with both players enjoying minutes boosts as a result.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will not return Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts 25 points, 14 boards in Monday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Racking up double-doubles in new year•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double in loss to Nets•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores season-high 27 points•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.