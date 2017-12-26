Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Tuesday
Whiteside (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
A report from a couple days ago indicated Whiteside was making progress, and this report is even more optimistic about his status, and gives him a chance to play Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 28. The Heat could have an official update on Whiteside's status after the Miami's morning shootaround, but one way or another, those hoping to include him in Tuesday's lineups will want to keep tabs on his status leading up to game time.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Increasing activity•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Won't travel on upcoming road trip•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Remains out Saturday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Friday vs. Hornets•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out again Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out for next three games•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...