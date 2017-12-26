Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Tuesday

Whiteside (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

A report from a couple days ago indicated Whiteside was making progress, and this report is even more optimistic about his status, and gives him a chance to play Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 28. The Heat could have an official update on Whiteside's status after the Miami's morning shootaround, but one way or another, those hoping to include him in Tuesday's lineups will want to keep tabs on his status leading up to game time.