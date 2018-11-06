Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Wednesday

Whiteside's MRI on his injured right knee came back clean, but he is still questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The good news is that there doesn't appear to be any serious damage done to Whiteside's knee, but there is still a chance the big man misses his seconds straight contest after being sidelined Monday. Should Whiteside be ruled out again, Bam Adebayo would be in line to get a second straight start at center, with Kelly Olynyk also seeing additional frontcourt minutes.