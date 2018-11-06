Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Wednesday
Whiteside's MRI on his injured right knee came back clean, but he is still questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
The good news is that there doesn't appear to be any serious damage done to Whiteside's knee, but there is still a chance the big man misses his seconds straight contest after being sidelined Monday. Should Whiteside be ruled out again, Bam Adebayo would be in line to get a second straight start at center, with Kelly Olynyk also seeing additional frontcourt minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Huge double-double in loss to Kings•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.