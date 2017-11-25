Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday
Whiteside is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls after missing Saturday's practice with left knee soreness.
Whiteside's knee soreness presumably stems from Friday's victory over the Timberwolves. He finished the game with 16 points (6-8 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block across just 24 minutes. Both Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey drew starts in games Whiteside missed earlier in the season, so one of them figure to draw another should he ultimately sit out Sunday. Kelly Olynyk would also figure to see a boost in minutes.
