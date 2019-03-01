Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable vs. Nets

Whiteside (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside, who is nursing a left hip pointer, has missed the last two games. He'll likely end up being a game-time decision again Saturday, but if he is sidelined for a third straight contest, Bam Adebayo would be in line for another start at center.

