Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls
Whiteside should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside has missed the team's last five games due to a bone bruise in his left knee. He participated in two-on-two and three-on-three drills Tuesday, however. According to coach Erik Spoelstra, "[Whiteside] is making progress. We'll evaluate him [Wednesday]. I don't have a determination on when he'll be ready...so we'll see how he feels tomorrow." Rookie Bam Adebayo has started the past three contests in Whiteside's stead, posting 7.7 points and 8.0 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game.
