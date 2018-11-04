Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable with knee injury
Whiteside is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons with a right knee injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This is the first report of Whiteside dealing with any sort of knee injury, but chances are he picked it up in Saturday's loss to the Hawks. Look for another update on Whiteside's health to come following the Heat's shootaround Monday morning.
