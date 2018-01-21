Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Racking up double-doubles in new year

Whiteside, who posted 10 points (5-10 FG), 14 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 win over the Hornets, has now compiled in seven of the last eight games.

The six-year pro has been dominant since returning to a regular workload following an extended absence due to a knee injury. Whiteside has generated typically stellar production on the glass, but he's also posted 20-point efforts in two of the last three contests. With the Heat down a key source of offense in Dion Waiters (ankle) for the remainder of the season, the six-year veteran should continue enjoying an expanded scoring role moving forward, upping his already significant fantasy stock.