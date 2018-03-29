Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Re-joining starting five Thursday
Whiteside (hip) will draw the start at center for Thursday's tilt against the Bulls.
As expected, Whiteside will slot into his usual center role after being cleared to take the floor. That said, he could still face a minutes restriction, making him a somewhat risky DFS option.
