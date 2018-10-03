Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Records second straight souble-double
Whiteside posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 122-113 loss to the Hornets.
Whiteside saw his output dwindle in the final weeks of the 2017-18 season. The big man fell out of favor with Coach Erik Spoelstra, who inexplicably benched him for long stretches. His absence from the lineup contributed to trade rumors but Whiteside is back, and in the short term, it appears that his job isn't in jeopardy. Hs first two preseason outings are positive signs that the former rebounding champion will return to form.
