Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Remains out Monday vs. T-Wolves

Whiteside (knee) was downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelsta suggested after Sunday's practice that Whiteside was unlikely to play Monday, so it's not overly surprising that the center will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game with a bone bruise in his left knee. On a more positive note, Whiteside, who returned to the court in a limited capacity for practice Friday, was able to get in a workout at morning shootaround, with Spoelstra indicating he was pleased by the progress the big man is making. Whiteside is expected to put in another workout Wednesday morning before the Heat decide on his status later that day for the team's game against the Bulls. Rookie Bam Adebayo should be in store for a 20-plus minute role in the frontcourt for the duration of Whiteside's absence.