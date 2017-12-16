Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Remains out Saturday

Whiteside (knee) will not play Saturday against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Whiteside will continue to be sidelined by a bone bruise in his left knee. Saturday will mark nine straight absences, and it remains unclear when, exactly, Whiteside might return to action. The big man participated in some on-court work earlier in the week, and coach Erik Spoelstra noted that Whiteside has returned to conditioning work, as well. "He's been working out two, sometimes three times a day," Spoelstra said. "A lot of corrective work, a lot of lifting, a lot of conditioning."