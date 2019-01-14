Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Removed from injury report

Whiteside (illness) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Whiteside missed Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to an illness, but he's apparently feeling well enough to rejoin the fold for Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. The big man is averaging 12.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes this season and should immediately reclaim his role in the starting lineup.