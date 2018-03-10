Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Rueld out Saturday with hip issue
Whiteside will not play Saturday against the Wizards due to a sore left hip.
The big man wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but he'll be held out of action two nights after playing 29 minutes in a win over the 76ers. In Whiteside's absence, expect either Kelly Olynyk or Bam Adebayo to move into the starting five, with both players in line for increased minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 26 points in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 24 points in 25 minutes•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects 19 rebounds•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Struggles in loss to Lakers•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...