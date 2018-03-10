Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Rueld out Saturday with hip issue

Whiteside will not play Saturday against the Wizards due to a sore left hip.

The big man wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but he'll be held out of action two nights after playing 29 minutes in a win over the 76ers. In Whiteside's absence, expect either Kelly Olynyk or Bam Adebayo to move into the starting five, with both players in line for increased minutes.

