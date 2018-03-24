Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out for Sunday

Whiteside (hip) will remain out Sunday against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside continues to nurse a troublesome hip, and Sunday will mark his eighth consecutive absence. Expect Bam Adebayo to make another start at center, with Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson in line for increased minutes up front.

