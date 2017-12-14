Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Friday vs. Hornets
Whiteside (knee) took part in some on-court work Thursday, but has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside will be missing an eighth straight game Friday, though the fact that he's now doing some on-court work is encouraging for a return in the near future. He's expected to be reevaluated when the team returns home following Friday's contest, which is when we should get a more concrete timetable for his recovery. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Whiteside also missed Saturday's tilt with the Clippers. Kelly Olynyk should continue to start in his place and see an increased role, with Bam Adebayo seeing an uptick in minutes off the bench.
