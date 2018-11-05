Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday
Whiteside (knee) will not play Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside apparently picked up a knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, and the issue will force the big man to miss at least one game. He's scheduled to undergo some tests in Miami on Tuesday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the issue. Look for Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk to see increased run in Whiteside's absence.
