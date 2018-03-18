Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday vs. Denver
Whiteside (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside continues to nurse a lingering hip injury and despite having nearly a week-and-a-half off to rest, he'll once again remain on the sidelines Monday. That will mark his fifth straight absence and he remains without any real timetable for his potential return. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Knicks. Bam Adebayo should continue to start in his place, with Kelly Olynyk logging additional minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as out for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Officially out Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Status unclear for three-game road swing•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Rueld out Saturday with hip issue•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 26 points in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...