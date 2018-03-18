Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday vs. Denver

Whiteside (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside continues to nurse a lingering hip injury and despite having nearly a week-and-a-half off to rest, he'll once again remain on the sidelines Monday. That will mark his fifth straight absence and he remains without any real timetable for his potential return. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Knicks. Bam Adebayo should continue to start in his place, with Kelly Olynyk logging additional minutes off the bench.