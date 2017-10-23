Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Whiteside (knee) won't play Monday against the Hawks, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Whiteside is still recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee, which will result in him sitting out a second consecutive contest. Per D'Angelo, Spoelstra indicated that Whiteside is "feeling better" and "doing more" in terms of activity, but with the Heat still classifying the center as day-to-day, there's a chance that he also sits out the team's remaining two contests this week (Wednesday against the Spurs and Saturday against the Celtics). Spoelstra said that he plans on handing Jordan Mickey another start in Whiteside's stead after Mickey produced eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT) and six rebounds across 14 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over the Pacers.