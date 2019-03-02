Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Saturday
Whiteside (hip) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt with the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Saturday's game will mark Whiteside's third-straight absence due to a left hip strain. The veteran center appears to be close to returning with his next opportunity to play coming Monday against the Hawks.
