Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Saturday
Whiteside (illness) will not play in Saturday's tilt versus the Pistons, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside left Friday's loss to the 76ers early because he was under the weather, and will now miss Saturday's contest for the same reason. With the big man only seeing 19 minutes in the victory, rookie Bam Adebayo had a big night, and figures to be in for another healthy workload Saturday. Whiteside's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Magic.
