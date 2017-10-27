Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out vs. Celtics
Whiteside (knee) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Whiteside continues to work back from a bone bruise on his left knee, but he's yet to be cleared to return to practice. The big man was able to go through some drills off to the side Friday, but he'll miss a fourth straight game Friday, meaning some combination of Bam Adebayo, Jordan Mickey and Kelly Olynyk will continue to see increased minutes in his stead. Whiteside's next chance to play will come Monday against Minnesota.
