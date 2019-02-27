Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Wednesday
Whiteside has been ruled out Wednesday against the Warriors due to a hip pointer, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's an unfortunate blow for not only Whiteside, but also for the Heat as they welcome the former NBA Champions to town Wednesday. Whiteside's injury is reported to be a hip pointer and it's currently unknown just how severe the injury may be. With the Heat having back-to-back games starting Wednesday, Whiteside's status for the Heat's next game against Houston may also be in jeopardy. The Marshall product will likely be tabbed as a game-time decision heading into Thursday.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts 29 points, 11 boards in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Continues hot streak in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates in tough matchup•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...