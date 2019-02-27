Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Wednesday

Whiteside has been ruled out Wednesday against the Warriors due to a hip pointer, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's an unfortunate blow for not only Whiteside, but also for the Heat as they welcome the former NBA Champions to town Wednesday. Whiteside's injury is reported to be a hip pointer and it's currently unknown just how severe the injury may be. With the Heat having back-to-back games starting Wednesday, Whiteside's status for the Heat's next game against Houston may also be in jeopardy. The Marshall product will likely be tabbed as a game-time decision heading into Thursday.