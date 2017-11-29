Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Says knee is 'serious issue'

Whiteside (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks and said the soreness in his left knee is a "serious issue," per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside's comments run contrary to coach Erik Spoelstra stating earlier Wednesday that the big man may undergo an MRI, though the issue hasn't gotten any worse. While the Heat don't appear to be overly concerned, Whiteside, himself, said that it's on the team's medical staff to "get to the bottom of his ongoing pain," so expect him to undergo some tests in the coming days. The Heat are off Friday before facing Charlotte on Friday and Golden State on Sunday, games for which Whiteside should be considered firmly questionable.