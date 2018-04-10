Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 16 in Monday's loss

Whiteside scored 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 115-93 loss to the Thunder.

He was able to produce solid numbers despite another reduced workload. Expect Whiteside's court time to be limited once again in the regular-season finale Wednesday in Toronto, as the Heat look ahead to the playoffs.

