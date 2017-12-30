Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 17 points in loss
Whiteside finished with 17 points 6-11 FG, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 111-87 loss to the Nets.
In his second game since returning from a knee injury, Whiteside was able to see 20 minutes of action while contributing more across the board. He is going to be eased back into the rotation and it could take a few games for him to get back to where he was prior to the injury. There is a chance he could have played some additional minutes if the game had not been a blowout and it will be interesting to see if he plays in the second game of the back-to-back set in Orlando on Saturday.
