Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 24 points in 25 minutes

Whiteside scored 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 FT), grabbed 14 rebounds, dished two assists, snatched two steals, and recorded three blocks in 25 minutes Monday as the Heat topped the Suns.

Whiteside was everywhere Monday, eclipsing the 20-point threshold for the first time in more than a month. His shot-blocking ability paired with the modest scoring and strong rebounding numbers make him a valuable fantasy asset. Whiteside is the type of player that can win you a category on his own if he has a big week. However, he isn't a source of assists. Monday marked only the tenth time this season that Whiteside had more than one assist in a game.