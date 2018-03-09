Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 26 points in Thursday's win
Whiteside accumulated 26 points (9-12 FG, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 win over the 76ers.
Whiteside was dominant, outplaying 76ers center Joel Embiid en route to a game-high scoring total on just 12 field-goal attempts. While Whiteside is earning less minutes this season than he did in either of the last two campaigns, his per-game stats haven't dropped off that much outside of blocked shots. With the Heat fighting for playoff positioning, Whiteside will have plenty of chances to put up gaudy lines over the last 16 regular season tilts.
