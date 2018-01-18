Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores season-high 27 points
Whiteside scored 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 FT) to go with 13 rebounds and six blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 win against Milwaukee.
Through 26 games, Whiteside is putting up solid numbers, averaging 14.3 points and 11.6 rebounds. On Wednesday, the center set season-highs with 27 points and six blocks in addition to collecting 13 rebounds en route to clinching his 14th double-double of the season. In addition, he has collected five double-doubles in his last six games, averaging 15.6 points and 11.8 rebounds over this span. As a result, Whiteside is proving to be a valuable scorer as well as a force on the boards.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Benched for fourth quarter Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects double-double Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 29 minutes in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 18 minutes in return•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...