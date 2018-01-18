Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores season-high 27 points

Whiteside scored 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 FT) to go with 13 rebounds and six blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 win against Milwaukee.

Through 26 games, Whiteside is putting up solid numbers, averaging 14.3 points and 11.6 rebounds. On Wednesday, the center set season-highs with 27 points and six blocks in addition to collecting 13 rebounds en route to clinching his 14th double-double of the season. In addition, he has collected five double-doubles in his last six games, averaging 15.6 points and 11.8 rebounds over this span. As a result, Whiteside is proving to be a valuable scorer as well as a force on the boards.