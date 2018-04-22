Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Shows signs of life in loss

Whiteside had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 loss to the 76ers.

Whiteside produced his best line of the post-season, compiling a double-double in 26 minutes of action. Kelly Olynyk was in early foul trouble and never got going allowing Whiteside to see some extended run. Despite the increase in playing time, Whiteside was not able to get the Heat over the line as the fell 3-1 in the series, heading back to Philadelphia.