Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Sidelined at Monday's practice
Whiteside did not participate in Monday's practice due to a hip injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The severity of Whiteside's injury is unknown, but given that the Heat have the next two days off before playing the Knicks on Wednesday, it's very possible that this was a precautionary move from the team. However, Whiteside's status at practice over the next two days will still be worth keeping an eye on.
