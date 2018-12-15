Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Sits the fourth in victory

Whiteside finished with six points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 100-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

Whiteside returned to the starting lineup Friday but only played 22 minutes, sitting out the entire fourth quarter. This has become a worrying trend for Whiteside, similar to what happened at the back end of last season. He still needs to be owned in all formats but the minutes are something to keep an eye on moving forward.