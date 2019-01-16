Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Solid production in return
Whiteside scored 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 124-86 loss to the Bucks.
After missing Saturday's game due to illness, Whiteside looked OK in this one, tying Justise Winslow for the team lead in scoring -- although they were the only two Heat players to even reach double digits in the rout. Whiteside is averaging a double-double a game for the fifth straight season, so better rebounding numbers lie ahead, but he'll face a tough task on the glass against Andre Drummond and the Pistons on Friday.
