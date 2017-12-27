Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Starting at center Tuesday
Whiteside (knee) will play and start in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside has been sidelined for 13 consecutive games with a knee injury, but after testing it during warmups, he's now feeling good enough to take the court. He'll immediately rejoin the starting lineup at center, which sends Bam Adebayo back to the bench. Along with Adebayo, guys like Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Mickey will also likely see less minutes in the frontcourt. The Heat haven't announced any sort of restrictions for their star big man, though there's a good chance coach Erik Spoelsta keeps a close eye on him. For that reason, Whiteside should be activated in season-long leagues, but will carry plenty of risk for DFS contests.
