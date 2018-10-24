Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Starting vs. Knicks

Whiteside (hip) will start Wednesday against the Knicks.

Whiteside missed practice earlier in the week with a minor hip issue, but his status never appeared to be in much doubt. He'll start at his usual center spot, and he'll be joined in the frontcourt by Kelly Olynyk, as the Heat go with a big lineup to counter New York's Enes Kanter and Lance Thomas.

